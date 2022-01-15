Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle: Latest team news and updates as Owls expect faces back
Sheffield Wednesday play host to Plymouth Argyle in what feels like a big game for Darren Moore’s Owls.
It’s been a long while since Wednesday were in action at Hillsborough, and this afternoon’s encounter will be their first home game of 2022 as they look to try and get off to a winning start against a Plymouth side that have already beaten them 3-0 on two occasions this season.
Moore is hoping that a few faces will be back in the side after suspension and injury, with the likes of Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass apparently in contention for a starting berth once again – who will get the nod remains to be seen, but we’ll find out around 2pm.
Check out our blog for live updates as the afternoon goes on, we’ll have you covered as Wednesday look to get back to winning ways after a disappointing few weeks for the club.
If there’s goals, they’ll be on the blog too. Fingers crossed.
Midfielder pens Sheffield Wednesday contract until 2023
Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 13:30
- Wednesday are back at Hillsborough for the first time in 2022
- Plymouth have had the Owls’ number this season
- Darren Moore is desperate to get winning again
Steven Schumacher said...
“It should be a good game, we know quite a lot about Sheffield Wednesday and know how good of a team they are.
“We have had some big results against them at home but there really isn’t much between the two sides.
“They haven’t conceded many goals and have a good defensive record, we know that and have to be right at it to get a result.”
For those still curing a Theo hangover
We *think* they’re staying
Darren Moore provides transfer update – but no guarantee over remaining Owls loanees
The wait for new signings at Sheffield Wednesday will likely go deep into the transfer window.
Good and bad news then
Some questions on formation and signings
A word from the skipper
"They know the expectations.." Sheffield Wednesday ready to bounce back in Plymouth Argyle test
Sheffield Wednesday are out to shake off the bruises of their last two matches and fire back at fellow promotion hopefuls Plymouth Argyle this afternoon.
It’s been a wait...
After what feels like an age, Sheffield Wednesday are back at Hillsborough this afternoon for a game against Plymouth Argyle - a team that have stuck three past them on two separate occasions already this season.
So that bodes well, doesn’t it...
But after two very disappointing defeats, Darren Moore has had plenty of time to work on things and get a few players off the injury list - so who knows, maybe today could be the day the Owls finally get flying again.
We’ll be here throughout the day to bring you all the news from S6 - and hopefully a few goals as well! Stay with us.