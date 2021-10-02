Sheffield Wednesday v Oxford United LIVE: team news, preview and match updates
Welcome to The Star’s live blog for Sheffield Wednesday’s visit of Oxford United.
Both sides will be hoping to build upon impressive results in midweek which saw the Owls inflict Wigan’s first defeat of the season and the U’s hammer Accrington Stanley 5-1.
Darren Moore's side stopped a run of four matches without a win with victory against one of the division’s early pace-setters and could move back into the play-off places with three points this afternoon.
Stay tuned for team news, live updates and post-match reaction.
Sheffield Wednesday v Oxford United LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 13:41
- Owls could move into play-off places with a win
- Darren Moore’s side stopped a run of four matches without victory with three points against Wigan on Tuesday
- Oxford are one place above Sheffield Wednesday but only have two wins in their last seven matches
Bannan on missing out against Wigan
“I make no secret about wanting to play every game but it can’t harm sometimes. At Wigan it was a game suited for other players and the gaffer has seen that and went with it.
“With it being a knee, he said he’s rather miss me for one game than 30 games which played a part and I think the team selection at Wigan was spot on.”
Owls youngsters set the tone (hopefully)
Lots of exciting youngsters in this side.
Card happy?
Today’s referee, Andy Haines, has dished out no fewer than 21 yellow cards in nine games games this season, but has yet to issue a red card.
There’s a first time for everything...
Let’s hope the game is better than the weather
Today’s visitors made the play-offs last season after finishing sixth.
Why Sheffield Wednesday must start fast against Oxford
Oxford United have taken in 80 per cent of their matches and counting already this season - eight games - and have held on to that advantage on half of those occasions.
The U’s have also scored 73 per cent of their goals in the first half.
Moore’s programme comments
“We have come a long way, we are 10/11 weeks into the season, we are a new squad and everything will not click into place overnight. But the signs are there and that is the most encouraging thing.
“We’ve had 15 players sign before the start of the season an when you look at the squad, they’ve not done a cohesive pre-season together so in many respects we are still playing catch-up.”
Pre-match listening
Horses for Courses - The Star Owls podcast Thursday September 30th 2021 - video Dailymotion
Steve and Joe discuss several post-Wigan talking points before previewing another tasty clash this weekend and the return of the Papa John's Trophy.