Sheffield Wednesday v Morecambe live - Owls dominating proceedings
Sheffield Wednesday v Morecambe LIVE: Updates from Hillsborough
Last updated: Tuesday, 01 February, 2022, 21:04
54’ - Great chance
Put in over the top, Bannan breaks from midfield but chooses to cross instead of being greedy.. he really should have shot.
Still 0-0.
51’ - A real bad one
Bannan gets a free kick in a good position badly wrong and skews it into the Kop.
Wednesday need to keep forcing the issue here.
49’ - GOOOAL...?
Kamberi nods in Byers’ ball in but it’s ruled off again.
46’ - Second half underway
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is off for Callum Paterson.
Injury time in the first half.. literally.
BIG CHANCE!
Mendez-Laing fires one across the face of goal from the byline and a diving Kamberi can’t quite get there.
45’ - Lots of injury time
There will be seven minutes after a number of stoppages in this first half.
41’ - Goal Johnson?!
Just offside. Bannan crossed for Johnson to volley home with a bit of class.. but it was ruled offside.
29’ - We’re back, baby!
After some fairly substantial technical issues - Alex’s laptop’s fault, not that of SWFC - we’re live and kicking.
How are things? Well? Marvellous..
Two forced changes...
A disappointing start for Wednesday from an injury, and he’s replaced by Liam Palmer... Aside from that the Owls have started quite well.
For Morecambe, their keeper has been forced off after picking up a knock while saving a Windass effort.