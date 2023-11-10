Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall injury news with 4 out but 2 possible returns
Sheffield Wednesday welcome Millwall to Hillsborough tomorrow with possible injury boosts for both sides
Josh Windass is back in training ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's home clash with Millwall while Saturday's visitors could have Duncan Watmore available for the Championship clash.
Windass missed the Owls' defeat at Bristol City last weekend as Juan Delgado and Mo Diaby remain out injured. Providing an update on Thursday, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl said: "Josh Windass is back in training today, and we’ll see how good he is in training tomorrow - and then it’s about performance. But well see tomorrow, it’s a good process and it’s about looking day-to-day." Meanwhile, new Millwall boss Joe Edwards will have most of his squad available with Matija Sarkic and Joe Bryan the only players certain to miss out for the visitors. Shaun Hutchinson and Ryan Leonard returned to the bench for Millwall as they suffered a late defeat at home to Southampton last weekend. Hutchinson had been out since September with a calf problem while Leonard was sidelined with a cracked bone in his knee.
The duo remained on the bench against Southampton but could play a part against the Owls. Millwall could also be bolstered by the return of Watmore, who has returned to training this week. He has not featured since picking up an injury in a 2-2 draw with Hull City at the beginning of October.