Windass missed the Owls' defeat at Bristol City last weekend as Juan Delgado and Mo Diaby remain out injured. Providing an update on Thursday, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl said: "Josh Windass is back in training today, and we’ll see how good he is in training tomorrow - and then it’s about performance. But well see tomorrow, it’s a good process and it’s about looking day-to-day." Meanwhile, new Millwall boss Joe Edwards will have most of his squad available with Matija Sarkic and Joe Bryan the only players certain to miss out for the visitors. Shaun Hutchinson and Ryan Leonard returned to the bench for Millwall as they suffered a late defeat at home to Southampton last weekend. Hutchinson had been out since September with a calf problem while Leonard was sidelined with a cracked bone in his knee.