Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

The FA Cup is back this weekend as Sheffield Wednesday host Luton Town on Saturday in the third round of the competition.

Luton are flying high in League One and come into the match with an unbeaten run of six matches, while Wednesday have enjoyed a fruitful festive period and are undefeated in four games.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 12.30pm on Saturday 5 January.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match has not been chosen for coverage by the BBC or BT Sport, but highlights will be shown on Match of the Day.

How can I follow Sheffield Wednesday v Luton live?

You can follow the match live on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Fernando Forestieri is said to be edging closer to a first team return as he comes back from an injury that has ruled him out since December.

Who is the referee?

The referee will be Robert Jones and the assistant referees are Jonathan Hunt and Adam Matthews. The fourth official is Daniel Middleton.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a Wednesday win at 5/4, a draw is 12/5 and a Luton win is 21/10.

What is Sheffield Wednesday and Luton’s form?

Luton are on a fine run in League One as they push for back-to-back promotions – they’re currently in second place and strong candidates for automatic promotion to the Championship.

Wednesday have also been on a good run recently under caretaker boss Lee Bullen after a number of senior players were recalled for the Owls.