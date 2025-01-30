The Owls were victorious down in the capital last weekend, beating play-off hopefuls QPR 2-0 thanks to goals from Michael Smith and Callum Paterson. As for the Hatters, they lost to Millwall in the lunch time kick-off and remain winless under new manager Matt Bloomfield.

Following last weekend's results, as well as Millwall's win against Portsmouth on Tuesday night, the table has Wednesday in 10th and Luton in 23rd. Danny Rohl's men are three points off the play-offs but Middlesbrough possess a vastly superior goal difference.

As for Luton, it's tight at the bottom with three points separating them and Pompey, but they'd need to have a three-goal swing to overtake them with a win. It's a possibility that even with a win, they might not move out of the relegation zone this weekend.

Shea Charles returning on loan is the only bit of business Wednesday have really done this month whereas Luton have been busy. The cheque book has been out and this week they recruited Thelo Aasgaard from Wigan Athletic for a fee in the region of £3.5m.

Kal Naismith meanwhile has returned to Kenilworth Road, joining from Bristol City on a loan deal until the end of the season. The business doesn't stop there as they've also bid up to £7m for Richard Kone and also £1.5m for Exeter City's Millenic Alli.

With the deadline on Monday, this could be the final time that some players feature for their clubs, such is the unpredictable nature of the transfer window. With all that in mind, the Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides below.

Barry Bannan and Di'Shon Bernard have not taken part in full training through the week. Luckily it's not a serious issue, but a case of routine wear and tear following a busy two months.

Danny Rohl said: "You never know, but hopefully tomorrow everybody can train fully, this is important. But we have to manage them, they trained a lot. "When you look to Barry you see his sprinting at the end of the QPR game and all he has invested, this is normal. "I am very positive that these two guys are available."

Tom Lockyer - out The Wales international is potentially facing another operation after suffering an ankle injury. He damaged his ankle ligaments in training.