Sheffield Wednesday v Lincoln City live: Team news and build-up from Hillsborough
Hello and a warm welcome to Hillsborough for Sheffield Wednesday’s latest League One encounter, this time against Lincoln City.
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 1:02 pm
The Owls are hoping to turn around a stuttering run of two wins in seven against an Imps side in similarly indifferent form.
Stay tuned at the blog below for all the very latest updates from S6.
Sheffield Wednesday v Lincoln City LIVE: Updates from Hillsborough
Last updated: Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 13:27
Good afternoon Wednesdayites!
And welcome to Hillsborough for another afternoon with Sheffield Wednesday.
The Owls are hoping to improve a run of form that has seen them grab two wins in seven league matches.
Stay tuned for all the very latest from S6.
Page 1 of 1