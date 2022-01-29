It’s matchday at Hillsborough once again - and there could be three debuts on the cards this afternoon following the arrival of Jordan Storey, Tyreece John-Jules and Harlee Dean.

Darren Moore may be tempted to throw all of them into the mix as they look to return to winning ways following the disappointing collapse against Oxford United, but even if they don’t all start it’s thought that they will at least get the chance to make their S6 bow.

Wednesday and Ipswich Town drew 1-1 the last time they met - a game that Bailey Peacock-Farrell will have wiped from his memory - but the visitors are in much better form now and will fancy their chances against Darren Moore’s outfit given their recent inconsistency.