Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town - Lee Gregory misses out in big blow for Owls
Sheffield Wednesday play host to Ipswich Town this afternoon at Hillsborough – and there could be some debuts on the way.
The Owls and Ipswich drew 1-1 last time out, with Dennis Adeniran open the scoring only for *that* incident with Bailey Peacock-Farrell that led to a late equaliser for the hosts.
Now, as both sides look to try and mount a promotion push in the second half of the season, they’ll see today’s game as a big encounter and a vital three points – if they can get them.
Darren Moore’s side have only lost once at home this season – back in October against Oxford United – while Ipswich have only won five games on the road this season, including their last match when they beat AFC Wimbledon 2-0.
We’ll be here throughout the day to bring you all the latest news from S6 – including team news, the goals, and anything else that happens before, during and after the encounter at Hillsborough.
Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town LIVE - Owls welcome Tractor Boys to Hillsborough
Last updated: Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 14:05
- It finished 1-1 the last time they met
- Wednesdayites could see three debuts this afternoon
- More possible injury concerns for Wednesday
Ipswich’s XI includes a debut for Thompson
No Lee Gregory 😞
Kamberi is back
A switch to four?
Could today be the day that Moore decides to go back to a back four after months of playing with three centre backs?
He’s suggested that, if all the centre backs had been fit, he’d have changed things up before, and now he’s got two new central defenders through the door that will allow him to do that if he so wishes.
With Palmer at left back, then a choice of Hutch/Storey/Dean as two CBs and Hunt at right back, it would feel like a strong backline at this level. He’ll no doubt have been thinking about it - whether he does it or not is a different matter.
All three?
A word from the new fella
Welcome one and all!
It’s matchday at Hillsborough once again - and there could be three debuts on the cards this afternoon following the arrival of Jordan Storey, Tyreece John-Jules and Harlee Dean.
Darren Moore may be tempted to throw all of them into the mix as they look to return to winning ways following the disappointing collapse against Oxford United, but even if they don’t all start it’s thought that they will at least get the chance to make their S6 bow.
Wednesday and Ipswich Town drew 1-1 the last time they met - a game that Bailey Peacock-Farrell will have wiped from his memory - but the visitors are in much better form now and will fancy their chances against Darren Moore’s outfit given their recent inconsistency.
Keep it locked right here on our blog for all the updates you need.