LiveSheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town: Darren Moore press conference LIVE
Hello and a very warm welcome to The Star’s LIVE coverage of the first pre-match press conference of Sheffield Wednesday’s 2021/22 season.
Excitement is building ahead of a hugely important season for the Owls, who will be hoping for an immediate return to the Championship.
Moore will be fielding questions from the local media from 2pm, on transfers, injury updates and about Sunday’s match itself – a Carabao Cup clash with old foes Huddersfield Town
Last updated: Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 14:30
DM on trialists
It’s shut at the moment. Both players I knew and preseason gave us the opportunity to bring them in. They’re both fabulous, talented players.
We had a look in preseason and they’re probably not quite there at this moment in time. We wish them well going forward.
DM on Borner
We’re working with them closely, and hopefully it’s in a position where it’s in the final stages... Once it’s confirmed we’ll be able to give more information on it.
DM on player changes
We’ve been trying to address the balance in the team... That’s probably why you’ve seen the sort of turnaround. It’s a clear rebuild in terms of the personnel we’ve brought in, and that’s what’s happened.
DM on captaincy
Baz is fine, he’ll lead us this season again.
DM on taking the knee
I believe the players are not taking the knee, but the message is clear.
There is talking and gestures, but we need to see action now. Enough talking has been said on the topic, we all know what they stand for. We support that cause wholeheartedly.
All the abuse is there for all to see. We’re unified and we want to see action.
DM on the feel of the club
I think when you come into a club, you don’t come in as a sole figure. I’m team manager and a club plays the part in that.
People look at the team, because you can see the players and the team, results. So much more goes on at the club. My message is clear - we’re a family and a team. We’ve got this badge on and whenever we work at this club we work together.
The fans know I’ve said this from day one. It’s great to hear them in numbers. I can’t wait to have them back - the message goes out far and wide.
DM on Kamberi
We’re still waiting for that information. I could well have had an email to say we’ve had clearance!
DM on Port Vale
Credit to them. They came after us and gave us a real entertaining game.
They’ll be solid and will have a good season ahead of them, but it was a building block for us and where we’re at.
DM on the return of fans
I’m pleased to see everybody and meet everybody. So pleased to have them back in the ground.
Hillsborough just isn’t right without the fans and I can’t wait to see them tomorrow making a day of it.
DM on the opportunity to beat a Championship side
It’s a good opportunity. For us it starts tomorrow and we are ready as can be, we’ve had a good preseason and we have to take that now and win the game tomorrow.
It would mean a lot to us and the football club in terms of the campaign.
DM on Jordan Rhodes
I know Jordan really well. He’s moved on for them and he’ll be here tomorrow focusing on doing well for them.
Jordan can cause us problems, we have to play our own game. It’ll be good to see him tomorrow but we have to remain focused.
DM on Town’s resurgence
There’s a structure there that will have been heavily reinforced in the time we’ve had.
Really looking forward to the game, they’re a good quality opposition and we want to start it off at our absolute best.
DM on Huddersfield
Without a doubt I’m looking forward to it.
Huddersfield have been progressing well in preseason and we look forward to the match, they’re a good team with a goo structure.
He’s put his stamp on the club and I’m looking forward to seeing him again.
DM on the culture
We need a winning culture. We all want that and we’re no different here. We’re in the business to win games.