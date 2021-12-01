Sheffield Wednesday v Hartlepool United: Live updates as Darren Moore rings the changes in Papa John's Trophy
Sheffield Wednesday are four wins away from Wembley as they face Hartlepool United in the Papa John’s Trophy.
The Owls are expected to make a number of changes as Darren Moore shuffles the pack once again this evening, however it remains to be seen just how many he’ll end up making.
Wednesday have some good history against Hartlepool – most famously in the 2005 Play-Off final – and haven’t lost to them since a 3-0 defeat away from home that same year. Wednesday will be eager to make it eight games unbeaten against the Monkey Hangers this evening.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest from Hillsborough right here on our blog, with Steve Jones and Joe Crann covering the game for all of those that aren’t able to attend.
A win tonight would secure Wednesday’s place in the third round of the PJT, and take them one step close to a trip to the English capital.
Last updated: Wednesday, 01 December, 2021, 18:09
Just three survive
Moore makes eight changes to the XI that started against Wycombe, with only Callum Paterson, Ciaran Brennan and Olamide Shodipo retain their place - youngsters Josh Render, David Agbontohoma, Liam Waldock and Korede Adedoyin make the bench.
No Nathaniel Mendez-Laing in the side - we’ll find out why later tonight.
Plenty of changes!
Wednesday’s XI v Hartlepool: Wildsmith, Paterson, Brennan, Brown, Corbeanu, Wing, Dele-Bashiru, Byers, Shodipo, Berahino, Sow.
And the opponents:
Nice one Dunks
Some young uns set for a run
The history
Wednesday have played Hartlepool 14 times since their first meeting back in 1992, winning nine of them, drawing three and losing just the two…
Their last meeting - in League One - ended as a 2-2 draw in 2012. Jermaine Johnson and Gary Madine scored for the Owls.
Very bizarre...
A hint, maybe?
A familiar face - but not tonight
Good evening!
Hello and welcome to this evening’s Sheffield Wednesday blog, bringing you all the latest from Hillsborough as the Owls go up against Hartlepool United in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Darren Moore is set to make a number of changes from the side that drew against Wycombe Wanderers - and we’ll find out just how many at around 6pm.
Between Steve Jones and Joe Crann we've got you covered from all angles for tonight's encounter