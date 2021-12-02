It was an evening to forget for the Owls as they were thumped 3-0 by Hartlepool United in an embarrassing Papa John’s Trophy exit on Wednesday night, but there was also an incident just outside the Wednesday dugout that caught the eye of supporters as the game drew to a close.

Paterson was flattened by Mike Fondop-Talom as the two battled for a header, and the Hartlepool man then looked to hold the Owls’ stand-in captain into the ground, pushing his head to the turf before wrapping his arm around his neck.

The incident saw both players booked by referee Andy Haines, after their respective teammates had moved in to separate them.

Wednesdayites were left shocked by the decision, and took to Twitter as a video of the incident did the rounds on social media.

@SteH1981 - “Both players got a yellow.. not one to bag out officials but I’m not sure what Pato has done wrong there apart from have his head shoved into the ground.”

@Amillocc - “This is the standard of your officials, amazingly booked the player getting throttled and the player doing the throttling was not sent off.”

Hartlepool United's Mike Fondop-Talom appeared to have Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson in a headlock. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

@joshbowers2312 - “How this wasn’t a red…”

@MrPaulPashley - “Please, please explain how this isn’t a straight red! Shocking from the fourth official ( who was next to this!! ) & ref.”

@thefunkyfantom - “How on earth was he not sent off?!”

@swfc81 - “Is that Wrestlemania?”