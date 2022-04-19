Sheffield Wednesday v Crewe: Team news and live updates as Owls look to go fourth in League One

With some of their promotion rivals dropping points yesterday, it’s up to Wednesday to take advantage and they will be looking to build on a fine display and victory over MK Dons on Saturday night.
We might not get to see a goal as majestic as Barry Bannan’s against the Dons but Owls fans will be hopeful that another victory will be on the way with just a few matches remaining in the quest to make it back into the Championship at the first time of asking.
Stay with us throughout the night for live updates from Hillsborough.
Sheffield Wednesday v Crewe Alexandra LIVE updates
TWO CHANGES - Here is your Sheffield Wednesday team news
Two changes for the Owls tonight, Paterson and Mendez-Laing come into the side and out go Harlee Dean and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.
‘We will not allow that here’ – Darren Moore’s strong Sheffield Wednesday message
Darren Moore says he wants to make sure Sheffield Wednesday’s levels don’t slip as they go up against Crewe Alexandra.
We were caught maybe halfway through the season looking too far ahead, and now we just want to win every game as it comes. The Crewe game is going to be tough, so we’ll now be concentrating on that.
Some team news from tonight’s visitors
Sheffield Wednesday v Crewe Alexandra: Duo won't make it back - former Owls trialist still out
Former Sheffield Wednesday trialist, Tariq Uwakwe, won’t make it back from injury in time to face the Owls this evening.
It’s match night
We shouldn’t really be here on a Tuesday night when most of the rest played yesterday and you shouldn’t have been going to Milton Keynes on the Saturday night of a Bank Holiday weekend, but the powers that be don’t care so here we are.
It’s match night again for the Owls and the opportunity to make a break into the top six once again with just a handful of games remaining.
Wednesday slipped out of the play-off places yesterday but results went in their favour and a victory tonight against already-relegated Crewe will see Darren Moore’s men go into fourth. That’s quite an incentive.
And they go out tonight off the back of an excellent display against MK Dons on Saturday.
Here’s that Barry Bannan goal again, by the way, just because... well, why not?
All the signs point to a comfortable win for Wednesday but Crewe have nothing to lose and as Moore pointed out, with the pressure off they might actually pose a different threat.
Stay with us for the rest of the evening for team news, buil-up, live updates and reaction