Sheffield Wednesday v Crewe: Team news and live updates as Owls look to go fourth in League One

We shouldn’t really be here on a Tuesday night when most of the rest played yesterday and you shouldn’t have been going to Milton Keynes on the Saturday night of a Bank Holiday weekend, but the powers that be don’t care so here we are.

It’s match night again for the Owls and the opportunity to make a break into the top six once again with just a handful of games remaining.

Wednesday slipped out of the play-off places yesterday but results went in their favour and a victory tonight against already-relegated Crewe will see Darren Moore’s men go into fourth. That’s quite an incentive.

And they go out tonight off the back of an excellent display against MK Dons on Saturday.

Here’s that Barry Bannan goal again, by the way, just because... well, why not?

All the signs point to a comfortable win for Wednesday but Crewe have nothing to lose and as Moore pointed out, with the pressure off they might actually pose a different threat.