News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City injury news as 6 out and 2 doubts

A look at the latest injury news surrounding Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City as the two sides prepare to face off in the FA Cup.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 18:14 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday are now preparing for a rematch with Coventry City, this time in the FA Cup. The Owls lost 2-1 to the Sky Blues in the Championship over the weekend, and the two teams will go at it again at Hillsborough this weekend in the FA Cup fourth round.

Danny Rohl's men thrashed Cardiff City in the last round shortly after losing to the Bluebirds in the league, and they will be looking to follow a similar pattern against Coventry this weekend. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding the both clubs.

Wright is back running but is unlikely to return in time for this one.

1. Haji Wright - Doubt

Wright is back running but is unlikely to return in time for this one.

Photo Sales
Paterson is a doubt after suffering a concussion.

2. Callum Paterson - Doubts

Paterson is a doubt after suffering a concussion.

Photo Sales
Iorfa will be out until next month with a leg injury.

3. Dominic Iorfa - Out

Iorfa will be out until next month with a leg injury.

Photo Sales
Vaulks is expected to remain out with a hamstring injury.

4. Will Vaulks - Out

Vaulks is expected to remain out with a hamstring injury.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Coventry CityFA CupCardiff CityHillsborough