Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City injury news as 6 out and 2 doubts
A look at the latest injury news surrounding Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City as the two sides prepare to face off in the FA Cup.
Sheffield Wednesday are now preparing for a rematch with Coventry City, this time in the FA Cup. The Owls lost 2-1 to the Sky Blues in the Championship over the weekend, and the two teams will go at it again at Hillsborough this weekend in the FA Cup fourth round.
Danny Rohl's men thrashed Cardiff City in the last round shortly after losing to the Bluebirds in the league, and they will be looking to follow a similar pattern against Coventry this weekend. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding the both clubs.