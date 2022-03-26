Sheffield Wednesday v Cheltenham Town: What Darren Moore said after second half goal glut
The Owls are hoping to find themselves back in the League One playoff places come Saturday evening after they take on a Robins side that have battled above the preseason expectations of a relegation scrap and are happily sat in midtable.
Wednesday will be without Josh Windass and Saido Berahino but could see the return of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to the starting line-up.
GOOOOALLLLLL BYERS!!!!
4-1!!!
That’s that! Great second half performance from Wednesday!
GOOALLL HUNTYYYYY!!!!
What a finish! After 147 Wednesday appearances, Jack Hunt has a Wednesday goal!
WAKE UP WEDNESDAY
They’re being picked apart by lax defending and Cheltenham are coming on strong.
Dean does well to block a last-ditch effort and the Robins shoot over from the resultant corner.
The away side are the better team here just now - and they’re going for it.
All change
Sow on for NML. A good outing for the attacker.
WHAT A SAVE
Cheltenham looked set to score, but BPF did excellently to crowd out May and save Wednesday from danger.
PICK THAT OUT!
JUST OVER!
Byers nods NML’s corner over the bar and into the Kop end..