Sheffield Wednesday v Cheltenham Town: Live updates, build-up and team news
The Owls are hoping to find themselves back in the League One playoff places come Saturday evening after they take on a Robins side that have battled above the preseason expectations of a relegation scrap and are happily sat in midtable.
Wednesday will be without Josh Windass and Saido Berahino but could see the return of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to the starting line-up.
Last updated: Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 14:02
Alex Miller’s reaction..
A switch up top and at the back for Wednesday, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing used as second striker behind Lee Gregory.
The midfield five - well, three and the two wide men - stay as they were and for good reason, though they’ve been a touch underwhelming in the last couple they should be in fine fettle after a free week at Middlewood Road.
Harlee Dean drops in at the centre of the back three and you just wonder if Darren Moore will be looking to stick with the three of Storey, Dean and Hutchinson going forward.
Mendez-Laing has played up top before, against Rotherham, and didn’t show his best form, but it was a bitty game played very direct and if the Owls are able to get the ball down and play he’ll be better suited. Pace around Gregory’s movement could be important.
TEAM NEWS KLAXON
Team news in just over half an hour..
The Owls are hoping to jump back into the League One playoff places as they take on midtable Cheltenham Town.
Stay tuned for all the very latest build-up, team news, action and reaction as we go.