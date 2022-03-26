Sheffield Wednesday v Cheltenham Town: Live updates, build-up and team news

A switch up top and at the back for Wednesday, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing used as second striker behind Lee Gregory.

The midfield five - well, three and the two wide men - stay as they were and for good reason, though they’ve been a touch underwhelming in the last couple they should be in fine fettle after a free week at Middlewood Road.

Harlee Dean drops in at the centre of the back three and you just wonder if Darren Moore will be looking to stick with the three of Storey, Dean and Hutchinson going forward.