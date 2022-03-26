Sheffield Wednesday v Cheltenham Town: Live updates as Owls equalise in white-knuckle start

Hello and a very warm welcome to The Star’s live coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s home clash with Cheltenham Town.

By Alex Miller
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 9:10 am
Updated Saturday, 26th March 2022, 3:08 pm

The Owls are hoping to find themselves back in the League One playoff places come Saturday evening after they take on a Robins side that have battled above the preseason expectations of a relegation scrap and are happily sat in midtable.

Wednesday will be without Josh Windass and Saido Berahino but could see the return of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to the starting line-up.

Stay tuned below for the very latest.

Sheffield Wednesday v Cheltenham Town

Last updated: Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:46

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:46

GOOOOALLLLLL BYERS!!!!

4-1!!!

That’s that! Great second half performance from Wednesday!

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:43

GOOALLL HUNTYYYYY!!!!

What a finish! After 147 Wednesday appearances, Jack Hunt has a Wednesday goal!

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:30

WAKE UP WEDNESDAY

They’re being picked apart by lax defending and Cheltenham are coming on strong.

Dean does well to block a last-ditch effort and the Robins shoot over from the resultant corner.

The away side are the better team here just now - and they’re going for it.

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:23

All change

Sow on for NML. A good outing for the attacker.

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:23

WHAT A SAVE

Cheltenham looked set to score, but BPF did excellently to crowd out May and save Wednesday from danger.

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:19

PICK THAT OUT!

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:17

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:12

JUST OVER!

Byers nods NML’s corner over the bar and into the Kop end..

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:08

Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 16:02

Back underway at S6..

