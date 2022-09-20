Sheffield Wednesday v Burton Albion – Updates as Owls look to pave road to Wembley
Good evening, Wednesdayites!
..and a very warm welcome to a chilly Hillsborough for the last bit of Pizza Cup action from S6.
League One fellows Burton Albion are tonight’s opponents and are fresh off a return to form after a horror start to the season after the departure of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.
Both teams are expected to shuffle their packs this evening. Team news is at 6pm, with the match itself kicking off at 7pm.
Stay tuned to the blog for all the very latest.
Last updated: Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 18:40
Na na na na na.. Na na na na na na na..
Here are the subs..
Stockdale, Palmer, Ihiekwe, James, Johnson, Dele-Bashiru, Bannan
No Smith or Windass
Here’s the team..
Dawson; Hunt, Iorfa, Heneghan, Brown; Vaulks, Bakinson, Paterson; Mighten, Wilks, Gregory
Is that how they’ll line up? Back four? Vaulks as an emergency defender? Pato in midfield / wing-back / up top?
This is everything that is so wonderful about the Pizza Cup - it’s the unpredictability.
No Mark McGuinness, though..
A returning star..
We may well see the return of Ben Heneghan this evening..
“He will get some minutes on Tuesday,” Moore said after the 2-2 against Ipswich Town. “I hope (he’ll start), but let’s have a look to see what he’s like on Monday…
“We will look at the condition of the squad. We have got two home games coming up in the competition. Burton is another game that we will plan and prepare for to try and win.”
