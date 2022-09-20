Sheffield Wednesday v Burton Albion – How it happened as fringe players fail audition
Good evening, Wednesdayites!
..and a very warm welcome to a chilly Hillsborough for the last bit of Pizza Cup action from S6.
League One fellows Burton Albion are tonight’s opponents and are fresh off a return to form after a horror start to the season after the departure of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.
Both teams are expected to shuffle their packs this evening. Team news is at 6pm, with the match itself kicking off at 7pm.
Stay tuned to the blog for all the very latest.
Last updated: Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 20:55
That is that, then.
Fur minutes overtime..
Can they force a shootout?
HANDBALL SHOUT!
Wilks brings the ball down and it looked to hit Borthwick-Jackson’s hand - did it?!
Here come the cavalry..
Bannan on for Bakinson, Johnson on for Brown.
Warm-up activity..
Barry Bannan and Marvin Johnson are shaking it all about down there on the touchline.
Will Moore risk them?
Free-kick on the edge of Burton’s area..
..blocked!
Vaulks took the shot and it was well charged down by the visitors.
Wilks and Dele-Bashiru combine to good effect down the right, FDB breaks and pushes it inside to find Bakinson, who goes with the wrong foot and makes a mess of it.
Wednesday getting back into it. Still 2-3.
Dele-Bashiru fires into the legs of a Burton defender after good work from Wilks to find him on the inside.
Wednesday can’t build on it from the clearance.
Wilks brought down..
..he really has been bright in moments. He’s shaken off the cobwebs and given Moore something to think about.