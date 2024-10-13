Sheffield Wednesday v Burnley early injury news with 8 out and 4 doubts
Sheffield Wednesday went into the international break on the back of a fine run of form as Danny Rohl’s men claimed seven points from a possible nine ahead of the pause in Championship action.
They claimed dramatic 3-2 win over West Brom at Hillsborough before a 0-0 draw at Bristol City in a midweek encounter. A few days later, the Owls claimed another dramatic victory, this time at Coventry City, as Northern Ireland international Shea Charles netted the winning goal in third minute of second-half stoppage. Up next is a clash against promotion hopefuls Burnley at Hillsborough. The Clarets have claimed 18 points from their opening nine games but have not been blowing teams away. They have drawn two of their last four games 0-0 while winning the other two by a single goal.
Ahead of the game, there are injury concerns in both squads and we have rounded up the latest updates with Clarets boss Scott Parker already admitting it’s “doubtful” any of their sidelined players will return against the Owls. Meanwhile, Wednesday have a fresh injury concern after Di’Shon Bernard was forced to withdraw from the Jamaica squad.
