Sheffield Wednesday v Burnley early injury news with 8 out and 4 doubts

Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship form has turned a corner after a patchy run

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Sheffield Wednesday went into the international break on the back of a fine run of form as Danny Rohl ’s men claimed seven points from a possible nine ahead of the pause in Championship action.

They claimed dramatic 3-2 win over West Brom at Hillsborough before a 0-0 draw at Bristol City in a midweek encounter. A few days later, the Owls claimed another dramatic victory, this time at Coventry City, as Northern Ireland international Shea Charles netted the winning goal in third minute of second-half stoppage. Up next is a clash against promotion hopefuls Burnley at Hillsborough. The Clarets have claimed 18 points from their opening nine games but have not been blowing teams away. They have drawn two of their last four games 0-0 while winning the other two by a single goal.