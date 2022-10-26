Sheffield Wednesday return to the bread and butter of Sky Bet League One football this week as Bristol Rovers visit Hillsborough. The Owls are in good form of late, and a win against Rovers could see them move into the automatic promotion places.

Wednesday are unbeaten in their last three and have won three of their last five matches. In their most recent match, Darren Moore’s side drew 1-1 against mid-table side Lincoln City.

The home form has been strong for the Owls this season, with only Barnsley leaving Hillsborough with all three points so far in the campaign. Fans will be hoping for this run to continue on Tuesday night.

Bristol Rovers have had a fairly mixed bag of a return to League One following promotion, but they are currently unbeaten in their last five matches. Last time out they picked up a well earned point in a 2-2 draw with league leaders Plymouth Argyle.

Here’s what you need to know about the match, including when it kicks off and how you can keep tabs on proceedings at Hillsborough.

When do Sheffield Wednesday play Bristol Rovers?

Bristol Rovers visit Hillsborough on Wednesday (October 26) - this match kicks off at 8pm.

How to get tickets

There’s still time to grab tickets to watch the action live at Hillsborough on Wednesday night through the official Sheffield Wednesday website . Tickets can be purchased from £22 for adults in areas all around the stadium.

Is the match on TV?

Sheffield Wednesday’s fixture against Bristol Rovers has been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports. Build up and analysis will also be shown before the game as well as a review of events in the aftermath.

How can I sign up to Sky Sports?

For brand new customers you can get Sky TV and Sky Sports for £44 a month for 18 months instead of £51/month. The price includes a Netflix subscription and there’s a £20 set up fee.

If you’re a current Sky customer the cheapest option will cost you £15 extra a month in the 2 for 1 Football Channel Offer and is perfect for fans who only want football. If you want to go all out and have access to all 8 Sky Sports channels including Premier League, F1 and more, it will be an extra £25 a month on top of your current contract.

If you’re already in contract with another provider then you can also sign up to access Sky Sports through a Now TV membership .

Be in Hillsborough in time for the light show

As the players enter the pitch on Wednesday night, newly installed LED lights will play out a light show. The lights at the stadium were upgraded during the off season.

A spokesperson for the club said: “The state-of-the-art LED floodlight system is designed to save energy, provide a greener solution and the Lux Levels are far in excess of League One and Championship regulations. Further, the new installation allows for a stunning light show to heighten the S6 atmosphere for evening fixtures.

“On Wednesday evening as we host Joey Barton’s Rovers, the light show will illuminate the stadium as the players emerge from the tunnel before kick-off and will last for approximately 45 seconds. Due to the speed and frequency of the light intermittence, we strongly advise anyone with a photosensitive disorder to show caution before entering the ground.”

