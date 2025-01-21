Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City injury and team news as 4 out and 1 doubt

The Owls are on the search for a response after suffering a heavy defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday. Bristol City were also defeated on Sunday, losing 1-0 to Coventry City on Saturday.

Only goal difference separates the Robins in ninth and Wednesday in 10th. Bristol City have a positive goal difference of two, whilst Wednesday are minus five after shipping three goals to Leeds.

Earlier on in the season, Bristol City and Wednesday played to a goalless draw at Ashton Gate. Wednesday’s record isn’t the greatest against the men from the West Country, having won just one of their last five league matches against them.

Bristol City aren’t the greatest travellers to Hillsborough though and have failed to win in their last seven visits. They have scored only two goals in that time frame too. Their record in midweek fixtures is poor as well, and they’ve now won a midweek fixture on their travels since Boxing Day 2023.

Wednesday’s home record in recent games has been good, and they’ve lost just one of their last seven league games in front of their own supporters, and currently have a three-game unbeaten run.

A man to watch out for in the Bristol City ranks is Scott Twine. The midfielder has been involved in four goals in his last four EFL appearances against Wednesday. The 25-year-old has four goals and three assists in 18 games this term, though he was shutout by Wednesday back in October.

As for team news, Michael Smith was absent in Wednesday's defeat to Leeds. Danny Rohl didn't give too much away in terms of why he was left out, but it's understood that promotion-chasing Wrexham have reignited their interest in the forward. Bristol City were without Cam Pring, who suffered a hamstring injury against Plymouth Argyle on New Year’s Day.