Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield Wednesday will look to continue their unbeaten run under Steve Bruce on Tuesday night when they host Brentford at Hillsborough.

The Bees are also in a strong patch of form having dispatched Hull City in an impressive 5-1 win at the weekend.

Steve Bruce. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 7.45pm on Tuesday 26 February.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is not being shown on Sky Sports but coverage should be available via the club’s iFollow service.

Where can you get updates from the match?

You can get all the latest team news and match updates on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Fernando Forestieri is available for selection for Wednesday after serving a one match suspension, while Jordan Thorniley and George Boyd could also be in contention should they return from injury and illness respectively.

Who is the referee?

The match referee is Scott Duncan, and his assistants will be Philip Dermott and Adam Crysell. The fourth official will be Oliver Langford.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have an Owls win at 2/1, a draw is 12/5 and a Brentford win is 13/10.

What is Wednesday and Brentford’s form?

The Owls are unbeaten under Steve Bruce and handed the Wednesday chief his first home win with Saturday’s impressive 3-1 win over Swansea.

Brentford are unbeaten in six matches in the league – Saturday’s 5-1 home win over Hull took them to 16th in the table – one place behind Wednesday.