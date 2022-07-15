The Owls will be keen to put on a good show against Premier League Bournemouth.
The match will be played in sweltering conditions and will see both sides’ fitness tested as Wednesday continue to ramp up their season preparations.
Sheffield Wednesday v Bournemouth - Updates from pre-season friendly
Last updated: Friday, 15 July, 2022, 16:37
Kick-off looks likely to be delayed
Wednesday’s team bus has been held up by a situation in the area.
Forest fires disrupted their Wednesday evening training session as Wednesday’s coaching staff decided the level of ash in the air made it unsafe.
And now a separate fire - there are high risk warnings throughout Portugal at current - has caused roads around the area to be closed, preventing the team from arriving to the game on time.
The match had been scheduled to start at 5pm. We’ll keep you posted.
Hello Wednesdayites!
Sheffield Wednesday are set to play against Premier League Bournemouth this afternoon in the last action of their pre-season training camp here in the Algarve.
Kick-off looks likely to be delayed. Stay tuned for the very latest updates.