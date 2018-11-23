Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton Wanderers: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield Wednesday will look to climb back up the Championship table in their second match in four days when they host Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

The Owls were six places higher than their opponents heading into the international break, following a 0-0 draw in the Steel City derby against Sheffield United.

Jos Luhukay

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 7.45pm on Tuesday 27 November.

Is the match on TV? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is being shown on Sky Sports Football on the red button and coverage should also be available on the club’s iFollow service.

How can I follow Wednesday v Bolton live?

You can follow all the latest action and team news from the match on The Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Marco Matias and Fernando Forestieri have returned to first team action for Wednesday, who are still missing Sam Winnall, Kieran Lee and Gary Hooper.

Joost Van Aken has been playing for the under-23s as he gradually works towards a first team return.

Who is the referee?

The referee will be Gavin Ward and his assistants will be Matt Foley and Billy Smallwood. The fourth official will be Paul Marsden.

What are the betting odds?

The odds are 10/11 for a Wednesday win, 5/2 for a draw and 3/1 for a Bolton victory.

What is Wednesday and Bolton’s form?

The Owls celebrated their first clean sheet of the season in the Sheffield derby at Bramall Lane and also stopped a four match losing streak in the lead up to that match before the international break.

Bolton meanwhile are winless in seven matches, with their last victory coming in September against Derby County.