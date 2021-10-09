Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton Wanderers LIVE: Build-up and team news as Owls look to bounce back

Good afternoon and welcome to The Star’s LIVE coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s home clash with Bolton Wanderers.

By Alex Miller
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 12:00 pm

It feels like a big one today, doesn’t it? Not in terms of the points tally at this stage of the season perhaps, but for the mood around Sheffield Wednesday. A win could take them to within a point of the League One playoff places. It would be a handy boost for morale.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Bolton Wanderers are the side standing in the way and arrive high on confidence having spoken bullishly about what they plan to do at S6; grab control of the match early and attack the Owls.

Whatever happens, we’ll be on-hand throughout the day for the very best in build-up, action and reaction. Keep it locked to the blog below.

Sheffield Wednesday take on Bolton Wanderers this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton Wanderers LIVE: Updates from Hillsborough

Last updated: Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 12:59

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 12:59

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 12:56

Who remembers this one?

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 12:50

Food for thought..

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 12:43

Here we go again..

Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 09:37

Good afternoon, Wednesdayites!

It feels like a big one today, doesn’t it? Not in terms of the points tally at this stage of the season perhaps, but for the mood around Sheffield Wednesday. A win could take them to within a point of the League One playoff places. It would be a handy boost for morale.

Bolton Wanderers are the side standing in the way and arrive high on confidence having spoken bullishly about what they plan to do at S6; grab control of the match early and attack the Owls.

Whatever happens, we’ll be on-hand throughout the day for the very best in build-up, action and reaction. Keep it locked.

Home
Page 1 of 1
Bolton WanderersLeague One