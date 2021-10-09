Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton Wanderers LIVE: Build-up and team news as Owls look to bounce back
Good afternoon and welcome to The Star’s LIVE coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s home clash with Bolton Wanderers.
It feels like a big one today, doesn’t it? Not in terms of the points tally at this stage of the season perhaps, but for the mood around Sheffield Wednesday. A win could take them to within a point of the League One playoff places. It would be a handy boost for morale.
Bolton Wanderers are the side standing in the way and arrive high on confidence having spoken bullishly about what they plan to do at S6; grab control of the match early and attack the Owls.
Whatever happens, we’ll be on-hand throughout the day for the very best in build-up, action and reaction. Keep it locked to the blog below.
Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton Wanderers LIVE: Updates from Hillsborough
Last updated: Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 12:59
Good afternoon, Wednesdayites!
