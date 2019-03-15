Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn Rovers: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield Wednesday host Blackburn Rovers at Hillsborough in Saturday’s Championship clash, as Steve Bruce looks to maintain his unbeaten run as Owls boss.

Blackburn will be hoping to build on Tuesday night’s win over Wigan, which ended a poor run for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Owls manager Steve Bruce.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday, March 16.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is not being shown on Sky Sports, but coverage should be available via the club’s iFollow service.

Where can I get updates for the match?

You can get all the latest team news and match updates on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Wednesday will be without Lucas Joao, Fernando Forestieri and Josh Onomah, but have no new injury concerns.

Blackburn are injury hit at the moment and are without any of their first choice central defenders in Charlie Mulgrew, Darragh Lenihan and Jack Rodwell, so are likely to have a makeshift back line.

Who is the referee?

The referee for the match will be James Linington, his assistants will be Steven Meredith and James Wilson and the fourth official is Tony Harrington.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a Sheffield Wednesday win at 1/1, a draw is 9/4 and a Blackburn win is 13/5.

What is Wednesday and Blackburn’s form?

Wednesday are unbeaten in ten league matches and are just four points off the play-offs, while Blackburn are five points and five places below the Owls having won 3-0 against Wigan in mid-week.