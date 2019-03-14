Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn Rovers: opposition view, star man and score prediction 

Sheffield Wednesday will look to extend their unbeaten run under Steve Bruce to ten matches this weekend when they play Blackburn Rovers at Hillsborough.

We spoke to the Lancashire Telegraph’s Blackburn Rovers reporter Rich Sharpe to get the lowdown on Tony Mowbray’s side...

Steve Bruce and Tony Mowbray

What can Sheffield Wednesday expect from Blackburn?

Rovers will have been buoyed by their midweek win over Wigan, having gone in to that on the back of just one point from their previous seven games since January.

Defensively they have struggled, particularly away from home, conceding more goals than any team in the league on their travels. They will have to stand up to a rejuvenated Wednesday side with a patched up backline.

At their best, Rovers are a front foot energetic team, who look to play off Danny Graham at the top end of the pitch.

Who is Blackburn's star man?

Bradley Dack has settled in to life in the Championship well, scoring 12 times, plus a further three in the cup competitions.

He’s given something of a free role behind the striker and is their main creative force. He ended a six game wait for a goal, the longest since he signed in 2017, with a tap-in against Wigan.

Are there any key absences in the Blackburn team?

Plenty – they are without their three first choice central defenders in Charlie Mulgrew, Darragh Lenihan and Jack Rodwell through injury.

Full back Amari’i Bell limped off against Wigan in midweek so could be another to add to that. So it will be a makeshift back line again. Twenty-year-old Tyler Magloire made his debut in midweek and might retain his place.

One player to watch in the Blackburn squad

Bradley Dack has 15 goals, but midfielder Lewis Travis, another to have come through the Academy, has been a real shining light in 2019. Tough-tackling and able to break forward, he’s enjoyed a real breakthrough year.

Score prediction

Rovers would love a clean sheet away from home, and take a positive result in to the international break. Will plump for an improved rear-guard display, and a 0-0 draw.