Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield Wednesday will kick off 2019 at home when they host Birmingham City on Tuesday in the Championship.

The Owls will look to build on successive wins in the league over the Christmas period in their first matches since Jos Luhukay was sacked as manager.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Tuesday 1 January 2019.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is not being shown on Sky Sports, but coverage should be available via the club’s iFollow service.

How can I follow Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City live?

You can follow all the latest updates from the match and get all the team news in the run up to kick off on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Wednesday are likely to still be without Fernando Forestieri as he recovers from a long-term injury.

Birmingham could be without Kristian Pedersen, who had to come off in the Blues’ Boxing Day match against Stoke with an ankle problem.

Who is the referee?

Andy Woolmer will referee the match and his assistants will be Akil Howson and Nick Hopton. The fourth official will be Scott Duncan.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a Wednesday win at 7/4, a draw is 11/5 and a Birmingham win is 13/8.

What is Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City’s form?

The Owls are reinvigorated following Jos Luhukay’s departure at Hillsborough and have successive wins against Preston and Middlesbrough over the Christmas period. Wednesday are now up to 16th in the table.

Birmingham are having a successful season so far under Garry Monk – they’re currently just outside the play-off places in 7th after a three match unbeaten run.