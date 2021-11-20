The Owls blitzed into a 3-0 lead within 25 minutes of the clash before goals either side of half-time set up a potential repeat of their woes in keeping hold of leads in recent times.

But they held firm, with Moore praising the club’s younger element for three stellar efforts in a bouncing atmosphere.

He said: “Ciaran Brennan, Fiz [Dele-Bashiru] and Theo [Corbeanu] were excellent, three young players coming in. Even though their young players, they’ll have become men today because of the type of game it was, the atmosphere and the conditions.

“They had specific jobs they had to do for the team and I certainly think they did that today.

“Stood in the technical area I wasn’t feeling any nerves because looking at the boys, the looked ready to continue their work and see the game through.

“We looked threatening on the break with young Fiz breaking out from the back and I always felt we were going to score goals.

“We had a good start, I wanted a quick, blistering start, we got goals to the good and I think it knocked the wind out of their sails.”

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Theo Corbeanu impressed in their win at Accrington Stanley.

Goals from Chey Dunkley, Corbeanu and in-form Florian Kamberi raced the Owls into a deserved win on a day they threw off the shackles going forward.

“We’ve spoken about being ruthless and making sure we score goals, so I was pleased we maintained that pressure,” Moore continued.

“As the game went on, I knew we had Josh and Greggers to come on. We didn’t manage to get Josh on but everyone did their own jobs and we thoroughly deserved the three points today.

“Today was massive for us. Having been three goals to the good we wouldn’t wanted to have come off the pitch with that lead slipped so that was pleasing.

“The second goal was a deflected effort. It was about keeping our composure. As they pushed on we broke out a couple of times and could have capitalised better with the chances we had.