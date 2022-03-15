Sheffield Wednesday v Accrington Stanley live: Team news as Owls look to continue fine form

Hello and welcome to The Star’s live coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s latest home clash – this time against Accrington Stanley.

The Owls are in red hot form, particularly at home, after Saturday’s eye-catching 6-0 win over Cambridge United.

But they will be tested against a Stanley side who recovered from early-season struggles to entrench themselves in midtable.

Stay tuned throughout the evening for all the very latest from S6, including build-up, team news, match updates, highlights and word from Darren Moore straight after the match.

Good evening, Wednesdayites!

And a very warm welcome to The Star's LIVE coverage of Sheffield Wednesday's home clash with Accrington Stanley.

