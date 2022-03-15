Sheffield Wednesday v Accrington Stanley live: Owls look to continue free-scoring home form

Hello and welcome to The Star’s live coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s latest home clash – this time against Accrington Stanley.

By Alex Miller
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 5:08 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 7:28 pm

The Owls are in red hot form, particularly at home, after Saturday’s eye-catching 6-0 win over Cambridge United.

But they will be tested against a Stanley side who recovered from early-season struggles to entrench themselves in midtable.

Stay tuned throughout the evening for all the very latest from S6, including build-up, team news, match updates, highlights and word from Darren Moore straight after the match.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa.

The blog is below. Keep it locked.

Sheffield Wednesday v Accrington Stanley LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 20:32

45’ - A change

Liam Palmer down and receiving treatment - he seemed to clash knees in a 50/50 a few minutes ago.

Jack Hunt out warming up. Looks like he’s coming on.

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 20:30

43’ - CHANCE!

Good work from Bannan opens things up - Neymarv does well to cross and eventually it falls to Paterson in the box - Savin makes another smart save.

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 20:24

38’ - WIDE

Bannan curls a left-footed free-kick effort wide.

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 20:23

37’ - Time to go Owls

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 20:13

27’ - Getting dragged into it

All very bitty so far. Wednesday are being out-muscled - need to get the ball down and play their own game.

The Hillsborough crowd from time to time are attempting to wake the Owls up - it’s been a little sluggish in parts so far.

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 20:09

23’ - Wednesday yawning awake here..

Some nice passes buys them a touch or two in the Accrington box.. but it comes to nothing.

The Hillsborough crowd is doing its best to wake them up. It’s been a little sluggish against a team out-muscling them as things stand.

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 20:04

18’ - Save BPF

Hamilton strikes a free-kick left-footed from 25 yards, but it’s straight at the Wednesday keeper.

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 20:03

17’ - A bitty game so far..

Accrington are a set of big units. Wednesday are being tested in the air - would fancy them to try get the ball down and move it quicker than they have so far.

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 19:56

10’ - CHANCE WEDNESDAY!!

Fine work down the right from Byers as he fizzed one across the six-yard box, it falls to Berahino on the half-clearance and Savin saves brilliantly at close range.

Great chance, that.

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 19:53

7’ - Wake up, Owls!

The ball is allowed to bounce not once but twice in the Wednesday box.. BPF collects to save some blushing.

Darren Moore