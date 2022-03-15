Sheffield Wednesday v Accrington Stanley live: Everything Darren Moore says after another set piece killer
Hello and welcome to The Star’s live coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s latest home clash – this time against Accrington Stanley.
The Owls are in red hot form, particularly at home, after Saturday’s eye-catching 6-0 win over Cambridge United.
But they will be tested against a Stanley side who recovered from early-season struggles to entrench themselves in midtable.
Sheffield Wednesday v Accrington Stanley LIVE
DM on Iorfa
I said as the weeks go by, you’ll see one or two coming back.
We’ve got people on the training ground now coming back.
Chey Dunkley was on the bench, Iorfa on, that was great. Harlee Dean and Josh Windass are back in training. We have to build their levels up and hopefully in the next 7-10 days we’ll have them back.
DM on the lapse in concentration
We don’t want them. We don’t want them to happen at all.
I don’t remember Accrington having too many chances, we’ve been working hard for that and there’s been an improvement in the team.
Set plays are a way of scoring goals and we have to concentrate. We’re not the finished article.
DM on Banna cont.
We wanted to bring Fiz’s power into it. It almost came off at the end.
It’s not about 20 minutes at the end without Barry Bannan.
DM on Hunt / Gregory
Palmer is equally good as Hunt. Lee Gregory coming back with his lay-off, we’ve had to manage his minutes as well.
With these players coming back we have to manage them. We want him to get back to full fitness.
DM on Palmer
He’s picked up something tonight. It’s in his calf and we’ll assess him. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious.
DM on Gibson
It’s too early to say on him, he picked up a knock and was unavailable. We’ll find out in the next 24/48 hours.
We don’t think it’s similar to before, it’s him coming back. It’s a niggle.
DM on fluency
We weren’t fluent. I look at the team and on the night we still created and should have won it by more than one goal.
It was about staying concentrated. It was that lapse in concentration. It got away from us.
DM on Bannan sub
I never regret any decision. We make decisions to win games.
The goal came from a set play and Baz wouldn’t have changed that. I wanted to freshen it up and keep the energy on the pitch.
DM on his changes
They were injuries. We had to juggle the pack.
The players are well versed and know what is expected of them. Even though the balance wasn’t wuite there, we still created chances and overloads.
We didn’t convert. There was a lapse in concentration, a scrappy goal. We have to move on.
DM is here.. first answer on the performance
I look back on the game, we made chances but just didn’t get that final touch, certainly in the first half.
They made it difficult for us, man for man. We’ve been in that position before, we created overloads but didn’t convert.