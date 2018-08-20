Sheffield Wednesday urged to repay "unbelievable" fans after dismal Brentford defeat

Boss Jos Luhukay has called on his Owls players to give the fans something to shout about at Hillsborough this week.

A sell-out away following backed Wednesday on Sunday as Luhukay's side slumped to a 2-0 loss at Brentford.

Nearly 1,700 Owls supporters travelled to West London and witnessed the team's second defeat in three Championship outings.

Luhukay's men were outfought, outplayed and outclassed in the second half. Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson kept the scoreline respectable, making a series of outstanding stops.

The defeat means the Owls have collected just one point and are lying in 21st position.

Now Wednesday are gearing up for back-to-back home matches against Millwall and Ipswich Town, starting with the Lions tomorrow night.

Luhukay, who described the support the Owls received against the Bees as "unbelievable", told The Star: "Our fans are so good.

"They have a lot of respect for the players and team but we must give something back and hopefully we will start on Wednesday.

"We must do everything we can to win and make the fans happy."

Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay

Wednesday are keeping their fingers crossed that Adam Reach makes a speedy recovery from the knee injury he sustained in the warm-up last weekend. Reach was the Owls' standout performer in the 2017-18 season, winning a string of individual awards.

"Adam is one of our important players but we cannot use losing him as an excuse because we started with 11 players like Brentford," added Luhukay, who left experienced midfielders David Jones and George Boyd out of the matchday squad.

