Sheffield Wednesday have been urged to give Barry Bannan a new deal to extend his time at the club by former Premier League midfielder, Lee Hendrie.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls skipper will see his current contract at the club expire at the end of the 2024/25 season, however he’s made no secret of the fact that he’d love to keep signing deals with Wednesday until it’s time to call time on his career. He’s spoken previously of his desire to remain at S6 until his retirement from playing and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hendrie, who will have seen Bannan come up through the youth ranks at Aston Villa while they were both at Villa Park, says that ‘Baz’ has proven that he’s still got what it takes to perform at Championship level, insisting that the midfield man’s age shouldn’t be held against him.

He told Football League World, “On Barry Bannan - yeah I know he’s 35 and contract’s up at the end of the season - but I think Sheffield Wednesday should renew his contract in my eyes.”

“To be quite honest, I think his experience and what he’s done captaining the side, he’s been a real key factor for them… I think - he’s still fit, he keeps himself healthy and fit - I speak to Baz quite a lot so you know he will keep going as long as he can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s got great football abilities, he’s good on the football, so I think if he’s got young players in and around him, that will always help but the position he plays - I think they should offer him a new contract, he’s proved he can still maintain that level in the Championship.”

Bannan is expected to start once again this coming weekend when the Owls travel to Cardiff City hoping to bounce back from defeat to Sheffield United, and the Wednesday skipper is hoping to climb further up the club’s all-time list of appearance-makers by the time the campaign is over.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join