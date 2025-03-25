Sheffield Wednesday urged to offer deal to 'key factor' by former Premier League man
The Owls skipper will see his current contract at the club expire at the end of the 2024/25 season, however he’s made no secret of the fact that he’d love to keep signing deals with Wednesday until it’s time to call time on his career. He’s spoken previously of his desire to remain at S6 until his retirement from playing and beyond.
Hendrie, who will have seen Bannan come up through the youth ranks at Aston Villa while they were both at Villa Park, says that ‘Baz’ has proven that he’s still got what it takes to perform at Championship level, insisting that the midfield man’s age shouldn’t be held against him.
He told Football League World, “On Barry Bannan - yeah I know he’s 35 and contract’s up at the end of the season - but I think Sheffield Wednesday should renew his contract in my eyes.”
“To be quite honest, I think his experience and what he’s done captaining the side, he’s been a real key factor for them… I think - he’s still fit, he keeps himself healthy and fit - I speak to Baz quite a lot so you know he will keep going as long as he can.
“He’s got great football abilities, he’s good on the football, so I think if he’s got young players in and around him, that will always help but the position he plays - I think they should offer him a new contract, he’s proved he can still maintain that level in the Championship.”
Bannan is expected to start once again this coming weekend when the Owls travel to Cardiff City hoping to bounce back from defeat to Sheffield United, and the Wednesday skipper is hoping to climb further up the club’s all-time list of appearance-makers by the time the campaign is over.
