Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Danny Röhl has confirmed ‘small injuries’ to Sheffield Wednesday pair Akin Famewo and Nathaniel Chalobah - but maintains an expectation neither will be out for too long.

The Star reported earlier this week that both players had sustained knocks in training that caused them to miss out on the matchday squad for Sunday’s opening day win over Plymouth Argyle. Both players, who also sat out of the midweek Carabao Cup win at Hull City, are believed to have suffered minor impact injuries rather than soft tissue trouble.

Speaking in relaxed tones, Röhl said: “Akin has a small injury but it looks good, he trained today in the morning individually. He comes close to being back and Nathaniel also has a small one, we must look week to week now. It has happened and that is the reason we need depth in the squad, it gives a chance for the young players to show up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday new boy Max Lowe enjoyed a stellar debut in the Plymouth win, though his substitution in the 75th minute gathered social media speculation that he may have picked up an injury. Röhl confirmed there was no injury issue with the former Sheffield United man and that his absence from the squad at Hull City was simply down to him being one of several senior players rested.

He said: “There is no injury, he is OK, it was a little bit looking that we did not risk an injury. If you look at the game, you see both full-backs ran a lot and it is not easy to give them a game again. You see with the squad we had a good performance and in the last season some of the players were in the starting line-up. It showed where we are and in which direction we want to go. We need this challenge and we need this squad for where we want to go this season. We are in a good way but no more (than that). We keep going.”