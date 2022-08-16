Sheffield Wednesday: Unsavoury scenes as George Byers and Jamie Smith clash after Peterborough United substitution
Tempers flared as Sheffield Wednesday took on Peterborough United – with an incident involving George Byers and Jamie Smith on the touchline.
Wednesday had started the game well at London Road as they looked to pick up another win on the road, and looked to be in good control of things as the end of the first half drew closer.
But Darren Moore was forced to rejig things with 10 minutes left to go after Reece James was given his marching orders, shown a straight red for a high and late challenge on Joe Ward.
Byers was the player sacrificed as Moore brought on another centre back – Dominic Iorfa – to go into his central three, and it’s safe to say the midfielder was not happy.
Leaving the field he slapped away the hand of assistant, Smith, before walking to the bench, and then matters escalated as Moore’s number two headed over to him before he sat down, which then led to the two of them seemingly squaring up to each other.
Smith was booked for his part in the incident, and Wednesday went about their business trying to hold on for a result.