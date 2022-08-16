Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was an incident involving Sheffield Wednesday's George Byers and Jamie Smith.

Wednesday had started the game well at London Road as they looked to pick up another win on the road, and looked to be in good control of things as the end of the first half drew closer.

But Darren Moore was forced to rejig things with 10 minutes left to go after Reece James was given his marching orders, shown a straight red for a high and late challenge on Joe Ward.

Byers was the player sacrificed as Moore brought on another centre back – Dominic Iorfa – to go into his central three, and it’s safe to say the midfielder was not happy.

Leaving the field he slapped away the hand of assistant, Smith, before walking to the bench, and then matters escalated as Moore’s number two headed over to him before he sat down, which then led to the two of them seemingly squaring up to each other.