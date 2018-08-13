Sheffield Wednesday Under-23s match report: Owls 1 Millwall 0

Have your say

Joe West's first half header helped the Owls Under-23s make a winning start to their season as Neil Thompson's side secured a 1-0 win at Millwall today.

The attack-minded defender nodded home Jack Stobbs' inch perfect cross in the 21st minute to settle a hard-fought encounter.

Watched on by first-team manager Jos Luhukay at their Middlewood Road training base, Wednesday, who lined up in a 3-4-3 formation, shaded the first half.

A venomous Jack Lee shot from outside the penalty area was superbly turned away by Ryan Sandford before West's opener.

Stobbs, a lively figure on the ring wing, saw a curling free-kick kept out by Sandford.

The closest the Lions came to restoring parity was a Rob Harvey effort which was well parried by Cameron McCulloch.

The visitors should have equalised three minutes after the restart when Kushal Campbell-Palmer latched on to Reuben Duncan's neat pass but the striker poked his shot wide when well-placed.

Moments later, Jordan Lonchar was denied by the reflexes of Sandford as the Owls briefly threatened a second.

There were a few clear-cut opportunities in a scrappy second period.

McCulloch was equal to a long range Campbell-Palmer strike while highly-rated Bulgarian striker Preslav Borukov, who was largely ineffective, stabbed an inviting Stobbs delivery over the top.

Wednesday: McCulloch; Brennan (Waloch 56), Williams (Dawodu 79), Rice; Hughes, Lee, Kirby, West; Stobbs, Lonchar, Borukov. Substitutes: Wallis, O'Brien, Ellery.

