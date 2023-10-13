Sheffield Wednesday’s under-21 side played host to a break in the international fortnight boredom on Friday evening by playing out an entertsaining 2-2 draw against neighbours Sheffield United at Hillsborough.

The match was a battle between the second-placed hosts and the league leaders United and saw the visitors start the game the strong of the two, opening the scoring through

But the Owls stepped on the gas as the first half went on and certainly started the second period the more dominant, with a handful of eye-catching attacking performances. Bailey Cadamarteri netted his 10th goal of the season to equalise Owen Hampson’s opener.

Ultimately, poor defending for the Blades’ opener and a couple of stand-out individual errors from senior players for the second cost them dear.

But on as a sub late on, Luke Cook produced a classy turn-and-finish to rescue a point for the Owls in what was an evenly contested clash across the 90 minutes.

Here are some Wednesday player ratings from an entertaining evening under the lights at S6.

1 . Pierce Charles - 5 The Northern Ireland youth international couldn't have done much with United's first but will have been bitterly disappointed with the second, mistiming his dive and letting the ball beneath him. Photo: Steve Ellis

2 . Gui Siqueira - 6 The Brazilian did well early doors to stretch and end a dangerous-looking Blades attack. Yellowed for a reckless one midway through the first half. Bounded forward to good effect when he could.

3 . Ciaran Brennan - 7 The elder statesman of the group, he defended his channel nicely and nodded down for a great chance at the end of the first half - though it was well cleared. One moment in particular in the second half was a bit of class, collecting a high clearance with the outside of his boot. Couple of strong blocks. Photo: Steve Ellis