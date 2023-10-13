“Real threat” “Bit of panic” Sheffield Wednesday u21 ratings with Danny Rohl watching v Sheffield United
Sheffield Wednesday’s under-21 side played host to a break in the international fortnight boredom on Friday evening by playing out an entertsaining 2-2 draw against neighbours Sheffield United at Hillsborough.
The match was a battle between the second-placed hosts and the league leaders United and saw the visitors start the game the strong of the two, opening the scoring through
But the Owls stepped on the gas as the first half went on and certainly started the second period the more dominant, with a handful of eye-catching attacking performances. Bailey Cadamarteri netted his 10th goal of the season to equalise Owen Hampson’s opener.
Ultimately, poor defending for the Blades’ opener and a couple of stand-out individual errors from senior players for the second cost them dear.
But on as a sub late on, Luke Cook produced a classy turn-and-finish to rescue a point for the Owls in what was an evenly contested clash across the 90 minutes.
Here are some Wednesday player ratings from an entertaining evening under the lights at S6.