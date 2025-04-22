Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s U18s secured a big victory on Tuesday afternoon to book their spot in the Professional Development League play-offs.

It’s been a remarkable few weeks for Andy Sharp’s side, with the win over Ipswich Town today making it 11 games unbeaten - 10 of which have been wins - and the 7-1 hammering means that they’ve scored 17 goals in their last three matches.

Their counterparts at Burnley, who have enjoyed a fantastic season, won the PDL North title last week with a win over Watford, and Wednesday needed only a point at Ipswich this afternoon to make sure they finished second... They went above and beyond on that front.

Sheffield Wednesday’s dangerous duo

Highly-rated attacker, Will Grainger, got two more for his tally, while in-demand Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri was also on the scoresheet. Liam Clayton managed to bag a brace in the first half to add to James Kay’s finish, while one of the hosts’ players also found the back of their own net in the eight-goal drubbing.

With second place confirmed for the young Owls, and top spot going the way of Burnley and Bristol City in the PDL tables respectively, just one place remains up for grabs for the four-team play-offs, with either Cardiff City or Watford set to claim it - though the latter seems most likely.

Wednesday’s U18s have two league games left to play, against Barnsley and Brentford at home, before heading into the play-offs, and they’ll be desperate to keep their current form going as they go in search of a first title since the 2018/19 season. The first of those final games is set for Saturday morning at 11am.