Heartbreak for Sheffield Wednesday as starlets fall at penultimate hurdle
Andy Sharp’s youngsters had a fantastic league campaign in 2024/25, winning 12 of their final 13 matches in the PDL North to claim second place behind Burnley. It was enough to secure their spot in the championship play-offs, pitting them against PDL South winners, Bristol City, with the tie booked in for Ashton Gate.
Wednesday have a young side that features several players playing above their age group, and the hope was that they could keep up their immaculate league form and book their place in the final against Watford later this month.
Sheffield Wednesday U18s beaten
Unfortunately it wasn’t to be, though, with Reubin Sheppard and Louis Derrick scoring the goals in a 2-0 home victory, bringing to an end the young Owls’ season. At 1-0 Sheppard was denied a second from the spot by goalkeeper, Logan Stretch, but it wasn’t enough to spur on the team in blue and white to a comeback and the second half ended goalless.
The Robins will now go on to face the Hornets in the final as both PDL South teams make it through to the finale of the competition, and while many young Wednesday players will be back to go again next season, there will be others that step up to the U21s or leave over the summer. Even in defeat they can be very proud of the way their 2024/25 campaign played out.
Wednesday’s turned out as follows in Bristol: Stretch, Jessop (Swales 76), Emery (c), Hatfield (Ridge 65), Alao, Kay (De Oliveira 76), Kakay, Sopala, Clayton (Weston 46), Grainger, Cadamarteri
