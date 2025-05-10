Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday’s U18s were finally beaten on Saturday afternoon as their title hopes came to an end in the Professional Development League.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Sharp’s youngsters had a fantastic league campaign in 2024/25, winning 12 of their final 13 matches in the PDL North to claim second place behind Burnley. It was enough to secure their spot in the championship play-offs, pitting them against PDL South winners, Bristol City, with the tie booked in for Ashton Gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday have a young side that features several players playing above their age group, and the hope was that they could keep up their immaculate league form and book their place in the final against Watford later this month.

Sheffield Wednesday U18s beaten

Unfortunately it wasn’t to be, though, with Reubin Sheppard and Louis Derrick scoring the goals in a 2-0 home victory, bringing to an end the young Owls’ season. At 1-0 Sheppard was denied a second from the spot by goalkeeper, Logan Stretch, but it wasn’t enough to spur on the team in blue and white to a comeback and the second half ended goalless.

The Robins will now go on to face the Hornets in the final as both PDL South teams make it through to the finale of the competition, and while many young Wednesday players will be back to go again next season, there will be others that step up to the U21s or leave over the summer. Even in defeat they can be very proud of the way their 2024/25 campaign played out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday’s turned out as follows in Bristol: Stretch, Jessop (Swales 76), Emery (c), Hatfield (Ridge 65), Alao, Kay (De Oliveira 76), Kakay, Sopala, Clayton (Weston 46), Grainger, Cadamarteri

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join