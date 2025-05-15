Sheffield Wednesday’s U18s can take heart from their defeat in the weekend’s Professional Development League semifinal against Bristol City.

Wednesday’s youngsters finished the regular season on a huge high as they blitzed past the opposition with 12 wins from 13 games to secure second place and a spot in the play-offs, however they fell at the penultimate hurdle as the Robins beat them 2-0 at Ashton Gate to bring their campaign to a close.

Given the age of the group, though, with many of them playing up in years against opponents two or three years their senior, their manager, Andy Sharp, believes that - even if they can’t see it right now - there is plenty to be pleased about.

Sheffield Wednesday’s future is bright

Speaking to the club he said, “The biggest positive for me is that being such a young group, those players having such experiences already is terrific and not many teams will be able to do that... They’ll remember these experiences, it’s part of their journey, part of the learning, similar to the FA Youth Cup games earlier in the season, some of the boys will get another two shots at the Youth Cup and they’ll be able to pull on those experiences as older players.

“That’s a real positive from this season and they won’t realise it right now, I’ll be reminding them of all these things when they come back in for pre-season. A lot of the new first-year scholars next year have already spent a lot of time with the U18s already which is great so it will feel normal.

“The good thing for supporters who follow the academy closely is that there are also names coming through they probably haven’t heard of, so not just the lads who have broken in this season... Everybody develops at different rates, different stages and we have a group of players coming in who haven’t been in and around it yet but they will be doing so next season so it will be interesting to see how they take to it.”

Some of the U18s will now move up to U21 level when they reconvene for the 2025/26 campaign, but several will remain part of the setup either moving into the second year of their scholarship or starting their first year as scholars. The hope will be that they can kick on with another year of experience in their locker.