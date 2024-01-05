The loan switch of Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson to League One Charlton Athletic is moving apace, The Star understands.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's understood that the two clubs have agreed an outline deal and multiple sources have indicated that the 25-year-old will report to the capital for a medical today with a view to putting the final pieces of the deal together. The Owls are looking to clear space in their squad, while third tier big boys Charlton are working hard to strengthen their midfield options.

Bakinson has impressed in appearances from the Wednesday bench in recent weeks and has been the subject of appreciative comments from manager Danny Röhl. He has made 10 appearances for the Owls this season. Should the deal go through, the former Bristol City man will move on as part of the club's efforts to refresh the squad to offer a further boost to their survival hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal is expected to be a loan until the end of the season and will see Bakinson join a Charlton side placed 14th in the League One table. It represents a chance for the midfielder to claim a regular playing slot at a level he has done well at previously.. As things stand, he's likely to be a free contract at the end of the season.

He is believed to have been the subject of interest from a number of clubs heading into the January transfer window, with reports suggesting talks with Belgian side Standard Liege were at an 'advanced stage' last week

An imminent deal would leave Wednesday lighter in midfield in the short-term, with George Byers suspended and both Will Vaulks and Jeff Hendrick out injured. Momo Diaby has recently returned from a long-term foot injury, while Liam Palmer has performed well in his move to midfield in recent outings.