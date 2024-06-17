Sheffield Wednesday trying to wrap up deal to land former Premier League defender
The Star reported last week that the Owls had agreed terms with both the player himself and his current club, Angers, ahead of a proposed switch from France to England, with Danny Röhl looking to bolster his options at fullback.
Things haven’t quite been wrapped up yet, it’s thought, with some finer details around the deal still to be sorted out, however the hope is that those will all be sorted in the coming days in order for the Tunisian international to be announced as the club’s third signing of the summer.
Wednesday have already confirmed that both Ben Hamer and Max Lowe will join the club for the 2024/25 campaign, and while they will do so from July 1st when their current contracts expire, Valery will become an Owl immediately when things get done after the transfer window officially opened last week.
The 25-year-old has made no secret of his desire to return to English football, where he got his first big break with the Saints, and it looks like he’ll get that chance in blue and white as Röhl’s busy summer continues.
Valery played 37 times for Angers across all competitions last season as they sealed promotion out of Ligue 2, getting five assists along the way – all in the league – in a very solid campaign.
