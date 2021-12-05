Sheffield Wednesday 'trying to finish the refunds as quickly as possible' says Dejphon Chansiri

As many as thousands of Owls supporters could still be owed money for the last five home games of the 2019/20 campaign, which was concluded behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dejphon Chansiri to sit down with Darren Moore as Sheffield Wednesday plans for free weekend revealed

But 15 months after the deadline to apply for a rebate passed there is still no word on when refunds for a total of around 8,000 fans who requested their money back last year – at a cost totalling seven figures – will be fully satisfied.

Labour MP for Brightside and Hillsborough Gill Furniss met Chansiri last month and claimed to have received assurances refunds ‘are being processed as quickly as possible’, as well as a guarantee they would all be paid.

Speaking on Saturday, Chansiri said: “There's maybe 10 to 20 per cent left (to finish). We are trying to finish the refunds as quickly as possible.”

He also hit out at the Government for their lack of support with regard to football clubs and the pandemic.

Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri is currently back in the UK.

Guidance from the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) on refunds for goods and services that cannot be provided because of lockdown laws states: “Timeframes for providing refunds should be made clear to consumers and refunds should be given promptly and without undue delay.”

The guidance also states businesses should not require consumers to take unreasonable or unnecessary steps in order to obtain refunds.

The Star is aware of two Owls fans who were forced to make civil money claims against the club, which it did not contest, in order to get their 2019/20 season ticket monies back.

Ms Furniss did not respond when asked whether she considered Sheffield Wednesday to be in breach of the CMA guidance, which was quoted in at least one uncontested civil money claim concerning a 2020/21 season ticket refund.

Coronavirus restrictions meant all home games at Hillsborough were played behind closed doors last term, but season ticket holders were given ticket credit rather than their money back.

The Owls blamed this on “the severe impact of Covid-19”, which they said left them unable to pay out.

A statement from Ms Furniss, who praised the club’s community work in the House of Commons on Thursday, read: “I had a positive meeting with SWFC Chairman Dejphon Chansiri. We discussed the football sector, the contribution of the club in the community and the concerns around issuing of season ticket refunds.

"Mr Chansiri assured me that he understood the concerns, that refunds are being processed as quickly as possible and guaranteed they would all be issued.”