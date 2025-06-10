Hundreds of Sheffield Wednesday supporters will meet on Wednesday evening to air concerns over the future of the club.

Earlier this month the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust called a Fans Forum event to take place this Wednesday, June 11 at Wadsley WMC on Halifax Road. With the club in a state of flux with financial issues shrouding their summer, with many players and non-football employees still without their full pay for May as of The Star’s understanding on Tuesday morning.

The Trust forum will encourage supporters present to share their concerns and thoughts on the state of the club both presently and moving forward - with the Trust itself set to present a 10-page vision for the future of Wednesday that was originally thought-up by the ultimately ill-fated ‘umbrella group’ that comprised of a number of fan groups and Owls supporters.

The seven-point plan highlights certain principles for club infrastructure to adhere to going forward - with fan experience and sensible practice firmly in mind. The Trust accepts there is no ‘re-inventing the wheel’ to the ideas and that is simply acts as a ‘starting point’ from which it is suggested any future plan at S6 can work from. It’s proposals aim to bring about ‘A Better Wednesday’.

“We know things appear bleak for Sheffield Wednesday at the moment but we have a clear vision for what we want our club to look like in the future,” said Trust chair Ian Bennett. “None of the things we are asking for are rocket science – they are simple good practice for any professional sports business.

“The Trust will campaign for the delivery of the improvements we have outlined in ‘A Better Wednesday’ consistently, whoever owns the club. We will work positively with any owner who will work with us to make Sheffield Wednesday a successful club which is in touch with its supporters and the local community.”

Tickets for the fan forum are still available free of charge by clicking HERE.

