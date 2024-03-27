Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls' own battle against the drop will resume on Friday when Swansea City come to Hillsborough. Wednesday will be hoping to continue impressive home form that has seen them lose just twice since the turn of the year, with four wins and a draw arriving in their seven Hillsborough match-ups in 2024.

While every focus is on retaining their second tier status at pitch level, manager Danny Röhl has made clear that plans are being made for the summer transfer window - and for the eventualities of both survival and the unfortunate possibility of League One football in 2024/25.

One player you'd suspect they'd be keen on making a move for is Ike Ugbo, whose impact since arrival on loan from French club Troyes has been remarkable. The Canada international has scored six goals in 12 appearances - Wednesday haven't won a game in which he hasn't either scored or assisted since he signed for the club.

Ugbo is reportedly signed up to Troyes until the summer of 2026, meaning the Stade de l'Aube side would likely require a fee for the lively forward, who doesn't turn 26 until September. Relegated from Ligue 1 last season, what will interest Ugbo suitors is their role in another fight against the drop despite a current placing of 16th that would usually see them all but safe.

But this season, four sides will be relegated from Ligue 2 due to a reconfiguration of the French football pyramid and the switch from 20 teams to 18 in the second tier. Despite a recent rally in results, it means that Troyes sit just two points clear of the threat of relegation to Championnat National with nine matches still to play.

Back-to-back relegation would surely mean the possibility of a cut-price deal for Troyes more well-paid players, of which Ugbo is believed to be one. Wednesday have received praise not only from Canada boss Mauro Biello for their handling and improvement of the ex-Chelsea youngster, but from Ugbo himself, who has spoken of things 'clicking' at Wednesday.