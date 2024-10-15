Sheffield Wednesday trio secure impressive victories as progression continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a good night all round on Tuesday as Sheffield Wednesday’s international trio all secured impressive victories on international level.

Di’Shon Bernard was not in action over the last week after his injury ruled him out of Jamaica’s games against Nicaragua and Honduras, with the Reggae Boyz securing four points from a possible six after winning their first game and drawing the second in their two CONCACAF Nations League games over the international break.

There were Owls who were in action, though, as James Beadle, PIerce Charles and Shea Charles were all named in their respective XIs as England’s U21s and the Northern Ireland senior team went on romps to stick a total of 12 goals into the back of the net as Azerbaijan’s U21s and Bulgaria were put to the sword.

Wednesday’s talented young trio were all named in their team’s starting XI on Tuesday, with the Charles brothers both playing a huge role in their 5-0 demolition of Bulgaria in the UEFA Nations League to go top of Group C3, with Standard Liege youngster, Isaac Price, bagging a hattrick - one of which was assisted by Shea Charles at Windsor Park.

Meanwhile, Beadle got the chance to show what he could do as England’s youngsters saw off Azerbaijan in a comprehensive 7-0 victory at Ashton Gate, with the on loan Owls youngster making a handful of excellent saves as his side secured victory as well as top spot in their group en route to U21s Euro 2025 qualification on Tuesday night.

Victory for England, coupled with a surprise defeat for Ukraine at the hands of Serbia meant that Ben Futcher’s side would top their group en route to qualification, and their emphatic victory would certainly turn a few heads as Beadle helped them get the job done over in the South West.

All three players will now return to the Owls’ base at Middlewood Road ahead of this weekend’s visit from Burnley, with Danny Röhl hoping to see them carry on their form in a strong home outing at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.