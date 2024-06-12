Sheffield Wednesday trio made to wait amid mixed bag results
Young Owls striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, was the first in action as his England Elite League side took on the Republic of Ireland in Croatia, and he was once again started on the bench as attackers such as Tottenham Hotspur talent, Dane Scarlett, started ahead of him.
He did get on in the 65th minute, though, with the Young Lions winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Archie Brown and Scarlett, however a late penalty from Armstrong Oko-Flex made sure that the spoils would be shared in Zagreb. No goals, but it was another international outing for ‘Cadz’ who’s star continues to rise after recently celebrating his 19th birthday.
The next game with a Wednesday angle took place over in Bloemfontein, South Africa, where Joey Phuthi’s Zimbabwe were taking on Bafana Bafana in the Free State. The two neighbours were to battle it out in Group C in search of a spot at the 2026 World Cup, however Wednesday’s tricky teenager was an unused substitute as they fell to a 3-1 defeat following Thapelo Morena’s second half brace.
Lastly, Owls shot-stopper, Pierce Charles, will have to wait a bit longer for his first senior international outing after he was also left on the bench by his national team on Tuesday evening. The 18-year-old, who will have been hoping to take the field with his brother, Shea, was handed his first call-up at this level for friendlies in Spain, however it was ex-Wednesday man, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who started and finished both games.
Last night it was Andorra who they faced after a heavy 5-1 defeat to Spain last week, and they secured a 2-0 win in their final friendly ahead of August’s Nations League games when Charles will be eager to be part of things once again if given the chance.
All three talented youngsters are contracted at Hillsborough next season and will be hoping to try and make their mark in preseason as Danny Röhl weighs up what to do with his squad when the 2024/25 campaign gets underway.
