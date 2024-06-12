Sheffield Wednesday trio made to wait amid mixed bag results

There was a mixed bag of results for three of Sheffield Wednesday’s young internationals on Tuesday, and all were made to wait in their pursuit of minutes.

Young Owls striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, was the first in action as his England Elite League side took on the Republic of Ireland in Croatia, and he was once again started on the bench as attackers such as Tottenham Hotspur talent, Dane Scarlett, started ahead of him.

He did get on in the 65th minute, though, with the Young Lions winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Archie Brown and Scarlett, however a late penalty from Armstrong Oko-Flex made sure that the spoils would be shared in Zagreb. No goals, but it was another international outing for ‘Cadz’ who’s star continues to rise after recently celebrating his 19th birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next game with a Wednesday angle took place over in Bloemfontein, South Africa, where Joey Phuthi’s Zimbabwe were taking on Bafana Bafana in the Free State. The two neighbours were to battle it out in Group C in search of a spot at the 2026 World Cup, however Wednesday’s tricky teenager was an unused substitute as they fell to a 3-1 defeat following Thapelo Morena’s second half brace.

Lastly, Owls shot-stopper, Pierce Charles, will have to wait a bit longer for his first senior international outing after he was also left on the bench by his national team on Tuesday evening. The 18-year-old, who will have been hoping to take the field with his brother, Shea, was handed his first call-up at this level for friendlies in Spain, however it was ex-Wednesday man, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who started and finished both games.

Last night it was Andorra who they faced after a heavy 5-1 defeat to Spain last week, and they secured a 2-0 win in their final friendly ahead of August’s Nations League games when Charles will be eager to be part of things once again if given the chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad