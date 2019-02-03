Sheffield Wednesday: Tributes paid to former Owls boss Danny Williams after he passes away, aged 94

Danny Williams, the former Sheffield Wednesday manager, has died at the age of 94.

Williams, who was Rotherham United's record appearance holder, managed the Owls between 1969 and 1971.

Described by the Millers as "one of our greatest figures and, arguably, one of Rotherham’s most famous sporting sons", Williams also managed Wednesday's South Yorkshire neighbours between 1962 and 1965.

A Wednesday statement, posted on Twitter this evening, read: "Sheffield Wednesday are saddened to learn of the passing of our former manager Danny Williams, aged 94, who was at Hillsborough between 1969-71. RIP."

Roy Rudlam said: "Terribly sad news the passing of a childhood hero of mine when I was a young boy in Rotherham. The legend that is Danny Williams, Rotherham United. Remember his shop in town. Rest in Peace. Condolences to family and friends."