Sheffield Wednesday trialist named as Fulham attacker as decisions made on ex-Premier League pair

Speaking after a 2-0 preseason defeat at Barnsley, the Owls boss made no secret of his desire to bring a number of new bodies into what is a small squad.

The 47-year-old named another new face in the side in the form of 19-year-old Fulham attacker Sylvester Jasper, who looked bright on the left wing throughout his half-hour run out.

“We’ve got him here for seven days to have a good look at him,” Moore said. “Preseason allows me to take a look at these players who have been on my radar in terms of where I’ve been over the last couple of seasons.

Fulham attacker Sylvester Jasper is on trial at Sheffield Wednesday.

“Preseason allows us to take a look at them and see them at close hand without really committing.

“He’s done well today, he’s got wonderful technical ability, carries a threat and is a clean striker of the ball. He gets defenders on the back foot, so that’s what we want to look at.

“It’s an area we want to have a look at strengthening if we can strengthen.”

“I like looking at trialists over seven days. One or two days isn’t right, it allows the player to settle down and get used to what we’re asking off him going forward.”

The Owls have handed preseason run outs to trialists Renedi Musampa, a former Chelsea man, and Tojali Bola, ex-Arsenal.